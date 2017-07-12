NOTIFICATION OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR A Certificate of Need

This is to provide official notice to the Health Services and Development Agency and all interested parties, in accordance with T.C.A. § 68-11-1601 et seq., and the Rules of the Health Services and Development Agency, that Christian Care Center of Bolivar, LLC, a Tennessee Limited Liability Company which will have a consulting agreement with Care Centers Management Consulting, Inc., intends to file an application for a Certificate of Need for the relocation of Pleasant View Health Care Center and the construction of a replacement facility. The facility is currently located at 214 North Water Street, Bolivar, Tennessee. The location for the proposed replacement facility is an undeveloped site on State Highway 64 at the intersection of Lucy Black Road in or near the city limits of Bolivar, Tennessee in Hardeman County. Pleasant View Health Care Center is currently licensed for 67 skilled nursing beds by the Tennessee Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities, and the beds and facility will retain this licensure status. No new services are being initiated, and no additional beds are sought. The total estimated project cost is $9,750,000.00.

The anticipated date of filing the application is December 12, 2017.

The contact person for this project is Jerry W. Taylor, Attorney, who may be reached at: Burr & Forman, LLP, 511 Union Street, Suite 2300, Nashville, Tennessee 37219, 615-724-3247.

Upon written request by interested parties, a local Fact-Finding public hearing shall be conducted. Written requests for hearing should be sent to:

Health Services and Development Agency

Andrew Jackson Building

502 Deaderick Street, 9th Floor

Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 68-11-1609(c)(1): (A) Any health care institution wishing to oppose a Certificate of Need application must file a written notice with the Health Services and Development Agency no later than fifteen (15) days before the regularly scheduled Health Services and Development Agency meeting at which the application is originally scheduled; and (B) Any other person wishing to oppose the application must file written objection with the Health Services and Development Agency at or prior to the consideration of the application by the Agency.