NOTICE Water Quality Report

The Bolivar Water System 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Bolivar Bulletin

on June 1, 2017.

This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling

731-658-2553.

The Grand Junction Water System 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Bolivar Bulletin

on June 1, 2017.

This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling

731-764-2871.

The Toone Water System 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Bolivar Bulletin on June 1, 2017.

This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling

731-658-9770.

The Hornsby Water System 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Bolivar Bulletin

on June 1, 2017.

This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling

731-658-6188.

The Spring Creek Water System 2016 Water Quality Report will be published in the Bolivar Bulletin on June 1, 2017. This report will not be direct mailed to customers.

You may request a copy by calling 731-658-6559.