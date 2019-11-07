Notice of Trustee's Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 16, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 26, 2005, in Book No. 626, at Page 372, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Iris D Hopkins and Arthur D Hopkins, conveying certain property therein described to Raymond E. Lacy as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Oak Street Mortgage LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS12.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS12, will, on July 18, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Situated in the 7th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit Beginning at a stake in the south margin of Webb Mill Road, it being the northeast corner of Hobson, runs thence east with said road 210 feet to a stake, it being the northwest corner of the residue of the Gurley land, runs thence South 840 feet to a stake in the NBL of Robertson and Hodge; thence west 210 feet to a stake in Hobson’s EBL; thence north with Hobson 840 feet to the beginning, containing 4 acres, more or less. Subject to Easement of record in Book Q17, page 812 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 270 Webb Mill Bridge Road, Hornsby, TN 38044

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

IRIS D HOPKINS

ARTHUR D HOPKINS

ESTATE OF IRIS D HOPKINS

HEIRS OF IRIS D HOPKINS

ESTATE OF ARTHUR D HOPKINS

HEIRS OF ARTHUR D HOPKINS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 339537

DATED June 20, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee