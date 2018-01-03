NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 24, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 25, 2015, in Book No. 731, at Page 640, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Jacob West and Tiffany West, conveying certain property therein described to Cathy Frost as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Caliber Home Loans, Inc..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Caliber Home Loans, Inc., will, on March 27, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning in the margin of Highway No. 138, at a sweetgum tree with cedar pointer, runs thence South 84 degrees East 16-1/2 rods to a stake; thence South 57 degrees East 5-4/5 rods to a stake; thence South 8 degrees East 3-2/5 rods to a stake in Pirtle's line; thence with said Pirtle line 13- 2/5 rods to a road; thence up said road northwest 10-2/3 rods to the beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 7030 Highway 138, Toone, TN 38381

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JACOB WEST

TIFFANY WEST

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested

W&A No. 327905 parties of record. W&A No. 327905

DATED February 13, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee