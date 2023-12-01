NOTICE OF TRUSTEES SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 1, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 1, 2015, in Book No. 730, at Page 113, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Aaron Nicklas Hasapis and Samantha Ann Hasapis, conveying certain property therein described to Cathy Frost as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on January 24, 2023 on or about 11:00 AM, at the At the Hardeman County Courthouse 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin in the center of Crisp Road, being the southeast corner of Shirlda H. Stanley's property runs thence with the center of said road South 13 degrees 10 minutes East 60 feet, South 19 degrees 30 minutes

East 72 feet. South 9 degrees 30 minutes East 56 feet. South 6 degrees 30 minutes West 50 feet. South 23 degrees 30 minutes West 61 feet and South 34 degrees 30 minutes West 61 feet to an iron pin, thence with a fence and the remainder of Mable Blackwell's property North 64 degrees 30 minutes West 125 feet. North 55 degrees 20 minutes West 185.5 feet to an old stump, North 41 degrees 40 minutes West 31,7 feet to a 20 inch White Oak Tree, North 10 degrees 40 minutes West 136 feet to a 20 inch hickory tree in the south boundary line of Shirlda H. Stamey's property; thence North 86 degrees 20 minutes East along said south boundary line 332.6 feet to the point of beginning. Per Certificate of Survey by L, Wayne Yates, RX.S. #486, Bolivar, TN, dated November 24, 1997.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1140 L Crisp Road, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property:

AARON NICKLAS HASAPIS SAMANTHA ANN HASAPIS TENANTS OF

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 354563

DATED December 19, 2022

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee