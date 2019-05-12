NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 17, 2011, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 21, 2011, in Book No. 697, at Page 792, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by David W Morein and Kimberly Morein, conveying certain property therein described to Hornsby Law Firm, P.C. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Allied Home Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Selene Finance, LP.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Selene Finance, LP, will, on December 20, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a brick column found in the north margin of Webb Mill Road, which point is the southwest corner of Billy Hodge as recorded in Deed Book L8, Page 417, Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee; Thence, from the point of beginning, and with the north margin of Webb Mill Road, North 51 degrees 03 minutes 06 seconds West 167.19 feet to an iron pin set; thence, on new lines through Howell, the following calls; North 33 degrees 17 minutes 08 seconds East 115.03 feet to an iron pin set; North 48 degrees 18 minutes 09 seconds East 222.85 feet to an iron pin set in an interior line of Randy Tigner; thence, with Tigner, South 57 degrees 38 minutes 41 seconds East 153.00 feet to an axle found in the west line of Hodge; thence, with the west line of Hodge, South 40 degrees 31 minutes 20 seconds West 352.05 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.330 acres. Per Certificate of Survey by Advanced Land Surveying, Inc., R.L.S. #1999, Henderson, Tennessee 38340 dated January, 2008.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 135 Webb Mill Bridge Road, Hornsby, TN 38044

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

DAVID W MOREIN

KIMBERLY MOREIN

DEBRA C HOWELL

DAVID WILSON

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 309692

DATED November 12, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee