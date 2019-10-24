Notice of Trustee's Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 29, 1999, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 15, 1999, in Book No. 537, at Page 115, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Christine White, conveying certain property therein described to C. Thomas Cates as Trustee for Saxon Mortgage, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS as Indenture Trustee for the registered holders of SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2004-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2004-3.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS as Indenture Trustee for the registered holders of SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST 2004-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2004-3, will, on November 7, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

A certain lot or parcel of land situated in the 2nd Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and described as follows, to wit:

Beginning at a stake on the east margin of Fayette Corner Road, at the southwest corner of A. D. Sammons’ land and runs thence east with the south boundary line of A. D. Sammons 50 yards to a stake; thence south 48 yards to a corner of Joel Bass’ land; thence west 50 yards to a stake in the margin of Fayette Corner Road; thence north with the same 48 yards to the beginning, containing one-half acre.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 95 White Lane, Whiteville, TN 38075

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

CHRISTINE WHITE

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334100

DATED October 11, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee