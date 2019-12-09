Notice of Trustee's Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 20, 2018, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 20, 2018, in Book No. 752, at Page 216, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Jimmy Lewis Townsend, Jr, conveying certain property therein described to Glenn D. Everton as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Brighton Bank ISAOA/ATIMA, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Money Source Inc..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Money Source Inc., will, on October 10, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

Beginning at a stake at the southeast corner of Burlingame Lot, thence South 68 feet to a stake, thence West 114 (should be 115) feet to a stake, thence North 68 feet to a stake, thence East 114 (should be 115) feet to the beginning. TRACT TWO:

Situated In the Town of Middleton, Tennessee, north of the southern railroad, beginning at a stake on the south side of public road going west by the Old Whitby place, and at the northwest corner of the J.C. Chambers lot (now belonging to William Bass) and runs in a westerly direction with said road 115 feet to a stake; thence in a southerly direction 78 feet to a stake; thence in an easterly direction with a wire fence 115 feet to a stake; thence in a northerly direction with wire fence 83 feet to the beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 123 Mockingbird Road, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JIMMY LEWIS TOWNSEND, JR

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341559

DATED September 3, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee