Notice of Trustee's Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 14, 1997, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded December 11, 1997, in Book No. 513, at Page 468 and re-recorded on July 26, 1998, in Book No. 520, at Page 366, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Dennis Norment, conveying certain property therein described to Craig R. Allen as Trustee for Jim Walter Homes, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Ditech Financial LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Ditech Financial LLC, will, on September 23, 2019 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

The following described lot believed to be a portion of that certain tract of land situated in the second civil district of Hardeman County, Tennessee, conveyed to William C. Norment and wife, Margaret Ree Norment as recorded in Deed Book Q7 page 480 in the Register’s Office of said Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING on a capped iron rod set on the east margin of a gravel drive being North 01 degrees 55 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 501.59 feet from a P.K. nail set at the intersection of said drive and Simmons Road; thence continuing with said margin, North 02 degrees 28 minutes 17 seconds East a distance of 100.00 feet to a capped iron rod set; thence leaving said margin on a new line through said Norment, South 87 degrees 31 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 436.00 feet to a capped iron rod set; thence continuing through said Norment, South 02 degrees 28 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 100.00 feet to a capped iron rod set; thence continuing through said Norment, North 87 degrees 31 minutes 43 seconds West a distance of 436.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing approximately 1.0 acre. The above description per survey by J.W. New and Son Land Surveying dated 10-16-97.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 356 Jarrett Avenue, Whiteville, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

DENNIS NORMENT

JIM WALTER HOMES, INC.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 339031

DATED August 19, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee