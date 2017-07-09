NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 13, 2010, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 26, 2010, in Book No. 686, at Page 565, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Rubye Mctizic and James Mctizic and Estate of James Mctizic, conveying certain property therein described to John R. Moss, PC as Trustee for Generation Mortgage Company; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, will, on September 18, 2017 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being in the First Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the east line of Vildo Road said point being South 30 degrees 7 minutes 51 seconds East a distance of 175.20 feet from the south line of Lucy Black Road thence 1) North 59 degrees 52 minutes 09 seconds East with lot 10 a distance of 200 feet to a point thence 2) South 30 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 100 feet thence 3) South 59 degrees 52 minutes 09 seconds West with Lot 8 a distance of 200 feet to the east line of Vildo Road thence 4) North 30 degrees 07 minutes 51 seconds West with the east line of Vildo Road a distance of 100 feet to the beginning. Survey by Walter L. Anderson, No. 6405, on August 2, 1991.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 236 Vildo Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

RUBYE MCTIZIC

JAMES MCTIZIC

ESTATE OF RUBYE MCTIZIC

HEIR(S) OF RUBYE MCTIZIC, IF ANY

ESTATE OF JAMES MCTIZIC

HEIR(S) OF JAMES MCTIZIC, IF ANY

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 321223

DATED August 17, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee