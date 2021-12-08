Notice of Trustee Sale

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 25, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 5, 2008, in Book No. 666, at Page 27, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Sherry Boyd, conveying certain property therein described to Brandon G. Polito as Trustee for Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, will, on August 30, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF BOLIVAR IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 06/03/2002 AND RECORDED 06/04/2002 IN BOOK 17 PAGE 273 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT (CENTER OF LARGE CHERRY TREE) ON WEST MARGIN OF RAILROAD STREET, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LERNELL TISDALE LOT; RUNS THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES WEST 105 FEET WITH SAID TISDALE TO OLD IRON STAKE AS FOUND; THENCE SOUTH 26 DEGREES WEST 45.1 FEET WITH JOHN BRADY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 69 DEGREES EAST 86.5 FEET WITH JESSIE NORMENT LINE; THENCE NORTH 39 DEGREES EAST 65 FEET WITH SAID RAILROAD STREET, TO POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5078 SQUARE FEET. ALSO KNOWN AS: 532 Railroad Street, Bolivar, TN 38008. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: SHERRY BOYD. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 320084.

DATED July 28, 2021. WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee.