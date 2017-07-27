NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 11, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 28, 2008, in Book No. 665, at Page 641, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Carolyn O’Barr, conveying certain property therein described to PRLAP, Inc. as Trustee for Bank of America N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on September 19, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a steel post as found in the intersection of the west margin of River Road and the north right-of-way line (100 feet from the center line) of US Hwy 64 being the southeast corner of Carolyn Jean O’Barr (Deed Book XI5, Page 842) of which the herein described tract is a part, thence with the north line of US Hwy 64, North 84° 30 minute West 719.09 feet to the east edge of Hatchie River, this point witnessed by an iron rod bearing easterly 15.00 feet on the last described line; thence along the east edge of Hatchie River the following 2 calls: 1) North 5° 0 minutes East 89.68 feet; 2) North 5° 18 minutes West 39.52 feet; thence leaving said river with a severance line the following 2 calls: 1) South 84° 30 minutes East 442.22 feet to an iron rod set; 2) North 64° 40 minutes East 220.03 feet to an iron rod set in the west margin of River Road; thence with said road the following calls; 1) South 24° 48 minutes East 94.58 feet; 2) South 17° 37 minutes East 94.08 feet; 3) South 3° 26 minutes East 73.99 feet to the point of beginning containing 2.41 acres more or less. Together with any covenants, easements, or restrictions. Included but excluded from the above described tract: Beginning at the point of intersection between subject’s west property line and proposed north right-of-way 126.06’ left of relocated S.R. 15 survey centerline station 15+433.309; thence along said proposed right-of-way S 82 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds E 702.16’ to a right-of-way marker on the point of intersection between proposed north right-of-way of S.R. 15 and proposed west right-of-way of River Road 125.87’ left of relocated S R. 15 survey centerline station 15+647.407; thence along said proposed right-of-way of River Road as follows: N 01 degree 03 minutes 12 seconds W 47.64’ to a right-of-way marker 56.58’ left of River

Road survey centerline station 5+059.8 19; thence N 23 degrees 33 minutes 13 seconds W 184.06’ to a right-of-way marker 56.61’ left of River Road survey centerline station 5+120.000; thence N 63 degrees 50 minutes 15 seconds E 30.12’ to a right-of-way marker on the point of intersection between proposed and present west right-of-way of River Road 26.50’ left of River Road survey centerline station 5+120.000; thence along said present right-of-way of River Road as follows: S 25 degrees 52 minutes 09 seconds E 170.86’ to a point 22.25’ left of River Road survey centerline station 5+066.690; thence S 04 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds E 126.42’ to the point of intersection between present west right-of-way of River Road and present north right-of-way of S.R. 15 80.88’ left of relocated S.R. 15 survey centerline station 15+660.784; thence along said present right-of-way of S.R. 15 N 82 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W 740.09’ to a point on subject’s west property line 81.29’ left of relocated S.R. 15 survey centerline station 15+535.178; thence along said property line N 00 degrees 43 minutes 34 seconds W 45.18’ to the point of beginning and containing 0.943 acres more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 85 River Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

CAROLYN O’BARR

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee's option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

DATED July 20, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee

