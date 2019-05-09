NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 5, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 6, 2012, in Book No. 702, at Page 208, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Doris Jean Chism, conveying certain property therein described to Charles Patrick Flynn as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Network Funding, LP, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on September 12, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the south margin of Jefferson Street, the northwest corner of Harold L. Fitts, et ux., and runs thence South 27 degrees 30 minutes East with the west boundary line of Harold L. Fitts, 140 feet to an iron stake; thence South 53 degrees West 86.5 feet to a stake; thence North 27 degrees 30 minutes West 160 feet, more or less, to a stake in the south margin of Jefferson Street, thence North 62 degrees 30 minutes East with the south margin of Jefferson Street 85 feet to the point of beginning. This being Lot No. 2 of Jackson Heights Subdivision.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 941 West Jefferson Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

DORIS JEAN CHISM

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341348

DATED August 14, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee