NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 26, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded December 8, 2008, in Book No. 674, at Page 290, and modified on October 6, 2015, In Book No. 730, At Page 775 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Samuel L Rice and Rachel Rice, conveying certain property therein described to Ronald M. Harkavy as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Realty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 12, 2019 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1 Beginning at a point in the center of Stevens Road on the northwest corner of William Brian Sain (Deed Book 10, Page 377) and on the northeast corner of Jackie Shearon (Deed Book 37, Page 784) of which the herein described LOT 1 is a part; thence with the west line of Sain generally along and by a fence, South 5 degrees 12 minutes 11 seconds East passing an iron pipe found at 32.02 feet and on for a total distance of 314.81 feet to an iron pipe found; thence with Robert Lee Lanier (Deed Book 22, Page 163) generally along and by fence the following 3 calls: 1) South 4 degrees 55 minutes 57 seconds West 174.85 feet to an iron rod found: 2) South 17 degrees 12 minutes 32 seconds West 68.95 feet to a 16” sweetgum tree fence corner; 3) South 89 degrees 29 minutes 24 seconds West 330.37 feet to an iron rod set on the southeast corner of LOT 2: thence leaving said fence with the east line of LOT 2, North 2 degrees 18 minutes 39 seconds East 566.99 feet to a point in the center of Stevens Road, said point witnessed by and iron rod set bearing southerly 25.00 feet on the last described line; thence with the center of said road the following 3 calls: 1) South 87 degrees 8 minutes 44 seconds East 87.73 feet; 2) South 85 degrees 41 minutes 39 seconds East 134.92 feet; 3) North 87 degrees 12 minutes 51 seconds East 92.33 feet to the point of beginning containing 4.36 acres more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 365 Stevens Road, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SAMUEL L RICE

RACHEL RICE

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 300452

DATED July 11, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.

Successor Trustee