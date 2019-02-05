NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 16, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 30, 2006, in Book No. 644, at Page 107, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Jerry L Sanders and Regina Sanders, conveying certain property therein described to Richmond Title Services as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-6.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-6, will, on June 3, 2019 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

The land referred to herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Hardeman as follows: SITUATED IN THE 8TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF BIG SPRINGS ROAD, BEING THE N. E. CORNER OF ALBERT SHINNETT’S PROPERTY, RUNS THENCE S 82. DEG, W 1125 FEET WITH THE N. B. L. OF SHINNETT’S PROPERTY TO AN IRON STAKE, THENCE N 200.57 FEET WITH THE RESIDUE OF L W. YATES TO AN IRON STAKE, THENCE N, 82 DEG. E, 1065.57 FEET, WITH L W. YATES RESIDUE TO AN IRON STAKE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF BIG SPRINGS ROAD, THENCE S. 17 DEG, E. 201.48 FEET WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES, PER SURVEY OF L WAYNE YATES, RLS NO. 486, DATED, 9/15/86 BEING A11 OF PARCEL 32.06 ON MAP 19, ASSESSOR’S OFFICE FOR HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2010 Big Springs Road, Medon, TN 38356

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JERRY L SANDERS

REGINA SANDERS

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC. SOUTHSTAR FUNDING, LLC

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334844

DATED April 22, 2019

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee

W&A No. 334844