NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 21, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 9, 2007, in Book No. 660, at Page 39, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Tony Hopkins and Karen Hopkins, conveying certain property therein described to Heritage Title Services as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for US Equity Mortgage, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, will, on January 17, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Situate in the 7th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit: BEGINNING at a concrete right-of-way marker in the east margin of the Hornsby-Silerton Road on the northwest corner of Coy Holyfield, said point being the southwest corner of what is designated as Parcel One In McMahan’s deed of record in Deed Book Q-12, Page 338, thence with the east margin and 25 feet from the center line of said road, North 35 degrees 46 minutes East 125.0 feet to an iron rod set; thence with the residue of McMahan, South 59 degrees 5 minutes East 175.0 feet to an iron pipe set; thence with said residue, South 35 degrees 46 minutes West 125.0 feet to an iron rod set; thence with Holyfield, North 59 degrees 5 minutes West 175.0 fee to the point of beginning containing 0.50 acres more or less. Per Certificate of Survey by Clarence Goodrum, R.L.S. #1506, Hornsby, Tennessee, dated July 16,1991.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 14245 Parker Street, Hornsby, TN 38044

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

TONY HOPKINS

KAREN HOPKINS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 334805

DATED December 13, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee