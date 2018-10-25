NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 14, 2011, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 26, 2011, in Book No. 697, at Page 204, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Sasha Forsythe, conveying certain property therein described to Law Office of Holmes, Rich & Sigler, P.C. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Allied Home Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on November 19, 2018 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake in the margin of Vildo road, said point being the southeast corner of lot conveyed to Lucille Glover Lacefield to Billy J, King, et ux (deed dated Marcth 6, 1964, of record in Deed Book C-4, Page 229, Registers Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee), and runs South 89 degrees East 83.49 feet with the north margin of Vildo Road to a stake, the southwest corner of lot conveyed to Grace G. Shelton to Jerry Wayne Fawcett, et ux (deed dated August 25, 1964, of record in Deed Book C-4, Page 426, Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee), thence North with west boundary line of Fawcett 208.72 feet to a stake thence North 89 degrees West (M.A. on all lines 4 degrees 10 minutes) 83.49 feet to a stake, the northeast corner of said King lot, thence with King east boundary line 208.72 feet (or 12.65 poles) to the point of beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 415 Stevens Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SASHA FORSYTHE

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 333421

DATED October 17, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee