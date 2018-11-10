NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 4, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 7, 2008, in Book No. 666, at Page 125, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Teresa D Overton, conveying certain property therein described to Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Ditech Financial LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Ditech Financial LLC, will, on November 27, 2018 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Situate, lying and being in the 8th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being the southwest corner of an 8.00 acre tract conveyed to John L Snyder by deed of record Book A-16, Page 807; thence, South 45 degrees 38’ 32” East with Snyder a distance of 1832.79 feet to the east line of Davis; thence, South 01 degrees 58’ 54” West with Davis a distance of 456.63 feet; thence, North 41 degrees 08’ 32” West with Davis residue a distance of 1727.49 feet; thence, North 21 degrees 51’ 28” East with Davis residue a distance of 178.44 feet; thence, North 45 degrees 46’ 32” West with Davis residue a distance of 351.00 feet to the east line of the Cloverport-Uptonville Road; thence, North 45 degrees 06’ 28” East with the east of said road a distance of 50.00 feet to the beginning, Containing 10.00 acres.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2320 Uptonville Road, Mercer, TN 38392

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

TERESA D OVERTON

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 322399

DATED September 25, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee