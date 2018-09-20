NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 11, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 22, 2007, in Book No. 652, at Page 60, and modified on September 16, 2016, In Book No. 738, At Page 862 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Latonya Brown, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, ESQ., as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank NA.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank NA, will, on November 15, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at an iron stake on the north margin of Fisher Street, the southwest corner of Lot #6; thence West with north margin of Fisher Street 85 feet to an iron stake, the southwest corner of Lot #4; thence North 150 feet to an iron stake. the southeast corner of Lot #3, the southwest corner of Lot #2; thence East 85 feet to the southeast corner of Lot #2, the southwest corner of Lot #1; thence South 150 feet to the beginning. ( Legal description taken from prior deed.)

ALSO KNOWN AS: 710 Fisher Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

LATONYA BROWN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 199235

DATED September 10, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee

W&A No. 199235