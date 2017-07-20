NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 25, 2004, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 26, 2004, in Book No. 615, at Page 453, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Dustin M. Goertz and Nancy Goertz, conveying certain property therein described to Steven C. Hornsby as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, will, on August 22, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake at a concrete marker, the northwest corner of this tract, and runs thence East 654 feet; thence South 762 feet to a stake, the northeast corner of Pulse Cemetery; thence South 84 feet; thence West 540 feet to a stake; thence North 1 degree West 800 feet to the beginning, containing 11.48 acres, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1865 Pulse Road, Middleton, TN 38052-4537

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

DUSTIN M. GOERTZ

NANCY GOERTZ

BENEFICIAL TENNESSEE INC.

HOUSTON FUNDING II, LTD.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

W&A No. 319100

DATED July 6, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee