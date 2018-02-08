NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 18, 2002, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 22, 2002, in Book No. 579, at Page 329, and modified on December 23, 2013, In Book No. 716, At Page 504 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Henry D Luckett and Marva Rose Luckett, conveying certain property therein described to Kathryn L. Harris as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Community Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on September 20, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Description of the remainder of the John A. Maclin, ET UX, 41.21 acre tract recorded in Deed Book W3, Page 280, inclusive of the 1.00 acre lot conveyed to Jerry F. Gatewood and wife, Billie Jean Gatewood recorded in Deqd Book 24, Page 91, in the Register’s Office, lying on the west side of Park Swain Road, in the Fourth Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a cotton spindle found at the intersection of Park Swain Road and Holder Road, then along the centerline of Park Swain Road the following three courses: North 02 degrees 07 minutes 23 seconds West; 100.00 feet; North 13 degrees 33 minutes 26 seconds West, 75.00 feet; North 26 degrees 39 minutes 29 seconds West, 73.60 feet to a bolt found at the northeast corner of the Jones and Chastain tract (Tract 5, DB T3, PG 151), said point being the southeast corner of Tract 4, and the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; then South 74 degrees 51 minutes 24 seconds West along the north line of Tract 5, and passing the northeast corner of Tract 1 (David Skinner, DB S13, PG 278) at 230.70 feet, but continuing for a total distance of 473.86 feet to an iron pin found; then North 80 degrees 37 minutes 00 seconds West, 295.35 feet along the north interior line of Tract 1 to an iron pin found; then North 15 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West, 333.00 feet along the east line of Tract 1 to a 1 inch flat Iron found at the northwest corner of Tract 4; then North 88 degrees 36 minutes 00 seconds East, 471.53 feet along the north line of Tract 4 and the south line of Peter Gillquist (DB F5, PG 459) to a cotton spindle found in the centerline of Park Swain Road; then along the said centerline the following four courses: South 59 degrees 13 minutes 29 seconds East, 223.20 feet; South 56 degrees, 47 minutes, 26 seconds East, 75.00 feet; South 50 degrees 39 minutes, 54 seconds East, 100.00 feet; South 39 degrees, 13 minutes, 51 seconds East, 50.18 feet to the Point of Beginning, encompassing 5.07 acres of land, by calculation.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 950 Park Swain Road, Grand Junction, TN 38039-8039

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

HENRY D LUCKETT

MARVA ROSE LUCKETT

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NA

DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

HAMLETS HOMEOWNERS ASSOC.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331503. DATED July 19, 2018. WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee