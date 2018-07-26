NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 26, 1993, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 26, 1993, in Book No. 471, at Page 788 and re-recorded on June 28, 1993, in Book No. 472, at Page 415, and modified on March 11, 2014, In Book No. 718, At Page 16 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Dewayne C Kelley, conveying certain property therein described to I. Dyke Tatum as Trustee for Fleet Mortgage Corp.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on August 9, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the SW. Intersection of Summitt Drive and English Street, thence North 86 degrees 05 minutes 01 seconds West, 200.74 feet thence South 08 degrees 48 minutes 40 seconds West, 305.60 feet to the true point of beginning this being the northeast corner of lot 76, thence (1) continuing South 08 degrees 49 minutes 40 seconds West a distance of 100 feet, thence (2) North 81 degrees 10 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 477.02 feet to the east line of Carole Street, thence (3) Around the curve to the right with centerline radius of 174.60 feet and central angle of 54 degrees 37 minutes 43 seconds a distance of 90.68 feet to a point of tangency, thence (4) North 28 degrees 03 minutes 45 seconds East a distance of 10.02 feet, thence (5) South 81 degrees 10 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 478.34 to the beginning, containing 48,487 square feet. Per Certificate of Survey by Walter Anderson, Bolivar, Tennessee, dated May 20, 1993.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 370 Carole Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

DEWAYNE C KELLEY

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331105 DATED July 5, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee