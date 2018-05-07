NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated April 21, 2017, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 21, 2017, in Book No. 744, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Lawanda Young and Dantez Kareem Young, conveying certain property therein described to Terry Abernathy as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Bancshares Mortgage, LLC., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Money Source, Inc..

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Money Source, Inc., will, on August 9, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake 30 foot east of center in Blacktop road in the driveway to the house that stands on this one acre, and just east of the house French Smith lives and ran all bearing Magnetic, runs with old fence North 65 degrees East 209 feet to a stake in deep ditch; thence South 31 degrees East 209 feet to a stake, a Southeast corner of this one acre; thence South 65 degrees West 209 feet to a stake 30 foot east of center in blacktop road; thence with east margin of the blacktop road North 31 degrees West 209 feet to the point of beginning, containing only one acre.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 3305 Mississippi Rd, Saulsbury, TN 38067

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

LAWANDA YOUNG

DANTEZ KAREEM YOUNG

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330537

DATED June 11, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee