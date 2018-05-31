NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 5, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 11, 2007, in Book No. 655, at Page 335, and modified on August 3, 2015, In Book No. 729, At Page 314 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Betty Weaver, conveying certain property therein described to T. Larry Edmondson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2017-3.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2017-3, will, on June 25, 2018 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK A14, PAGE 277, ID# 098-098-025.08, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. TRACT 1: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF STATE ROUTE 125 AND THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD THENCE 1) NORTH 46° 00’ WEST WITH THE WEST LINE OF STATE ROUTE 125 A DISTANCE OF 168 FEET TO A FENCE, THE SOUTH LINE OF J.D. HOWELL THENCE 2) SOUTH 66° 00’ WEST WITH THE FENCE AND HOWELL A DISTANCE OF 110.60 FEET THENCE 3) SOUTH 26° 57’ 20’’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 204.32 FEET TO A POINT IN THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD THENCE 4) NORTH 49° 30’ EAST WITH THE NORTH LINE OF OAK HILL CHURCH ROAD A DISTANCE OF 170 FEET TO THE BEGINNING. CONTAINING 25,498 SQUARE FEET. PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY WALTER L. ANDERSON, P.E., BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE, DATED OCTOBER 29, 1990.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 15315 HWY 125 S,, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

BETTY WEAVER

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 330302

DATED May 21, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee