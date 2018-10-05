NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 16, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 17, 2003, in Book No. 592, at Page 263, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Willie R. Joy, Sr. and Lassie Vanessa Joy, conveying certain property therein described to Hornsby Law Firm as Trustee for First Franklin Financial Corporation; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of February 1, 2004 First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-FF1.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of February 1, 2004 First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-FF1, will, on May 21, 2018 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake on the south line of Austin 1 acre lot, this point being South 48 degrees 30 minutes West 308 feet from a stake on west side of Vildo Road, the Southeast corner of said Austin lot; runs thence South 38 degrees East 100.3 feet with the residue of Keelon Hammons; thence South 48 degrees 30 minutes West 316 feet with Harry M. Bishop 10 acres; thence the following 6 calls with Herron and Stewart and Austin: (1) North 51 degrees 15 minutes West 156 feet; (2) North 18 degrees East 196 feet; (3) South 66 degrees 30 minutes East 50 feet; (3) North 48 degrees 30 minutes East 30 feet; (4) South 45 degrees East 102 feet; (5) North 48 degrees 30 minutes East 122 feet to a point of beginning, containing 1.28 acres. Per Certificate of Survey by Harry M. Bishop, R.L.S. # 76, Bolivar, TN, dated April 13, 1984. Also conveyed herein is an easement or right of way over 12 foot driveway leading from Vildo Road along the north side of the 1 acre lot conveyed by Hoby Dorris Jackson to Travis Freeman by deed dated February 17, 1984, to the lot above described. See Freeman deed of record in this county.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1415 Vildo Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

WILLIE R. JOY, SR.

LASSIE VANESSA JOY

ESTATE OF LASSIE VANESSA JOY

HEIRS OF LASSIE VANESSA JOY

HEIR(S) OF WILLIE R. JOY, SR.

ESTATE OF WILLIE R. JOY, SR.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 329428

DATED April 19, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee