NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 8, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 22, 2009, in Book No. 675, at Page 268, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Kevin Bishop, conveying certain property therein described to Ronald M. Harkavy as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Realty Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on June 4, 2018 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake 139 feet south of the northeast corner of the property purchased by Cooper from Richardson (Deed F-5, Page 1), the northeast corner of this lot, the southeast corner of Lot No. 9, runs thence south 100 feet to a stake, in W.B.L. of Cartwright; thence south 89 degrees 30’ west 155 feet to a stake in the east margin of a newly proposed street which is 40 feet wide; thence north with the east margin of said street 100 feet to an iron stake; thence north 89 degrees 30’ east 155 feet to the point of beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 328 Cooper Cove, Whiteville, TN 38075-4847

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

KEVIN BISHOP

CAVALRY SPV 1, LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF GE RETAIL BANK/LOWE’S CONSUMER KEVMAR CAPITAL CORPORATION

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 304860

DATED May 2, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee