NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 28, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 28, 2005, in Book No. 629, at Page 59 and re-recorded on July 14, 2005, in Book No. 628, at Page 377, and modified on June 16, 2017, In Book No. 745, At Page 748 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by James O. Harvey and Sandra Harvey, conveying certain property therein described to Charles R. Pettigrew as Trustee for National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank of Indiana; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PNC Bank, National Association S/B/M National City Mortgage, a division of National City Bank of Indiana.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PNC Bank, National Association S/B/M National City Mortgage, a division of National City Bank of Indiana, will, on May 17, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron as found in the south boundary line of the Mike Malone property, being the Northeast corner of the Sisco property and a Southwest corner of the residue of the Wesley Jenkins property, runs thence with the south boundary the of said residue North 78 degrees 24 minutes East 1481.7 feet to a cotton picker spindle in the center of the Old Toone Road, being the Southeast corner of said residue; thence with said road South 14 degrees 30 minutes West 301.5 feet and South 18 degrees 30 minutes West 28 feet to a cotton picker spindle in said road, being the Northeast corner of another tract of said residue; thence with the north boundary line of said residue South 75 degrees 10 minutes 53 seconds West 1173.91 feet to an iron as found, being the Southeast corner of said Sisco property and an exterior corner of said residue; thence with the east boundary line of said Sisco property, North 35 degrees 54 minutes West 396 feet to the point of beginning, containing 10.00 acres.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1145 Old Toone Rd, Medon, TN 38356

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JAMES O. HARVEY

SANDRA HARVEY

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 328468

DATED March 14, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee