NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 28, 2015, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 31, 2015, in Book No. 730, at Page 40, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Phillip Avent and Sarah Avent and Sarah Y. Avent, conveying certain property therein described to Denton and Cary as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GSF Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by GSF Mortgage Corporation.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by GSF Mortgage Corporation, will, on May 3, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the South line of Clifft Road said point being the northeast corner of a 2.11 acre tract conveyed to Kenneth Stevens, from Anderson, thence (1) South 3 degrees 15 minutes West with the 2.11 acre Stevens tract a distance of 608.02 feet, thence (2) East a distance of 186.06 feet to a point, thence (3) North 3 degrees 15 minutes East a distance of 671.58 feet to the South line of Clifft Road, thence (4) South 71 degrees 30 minutes West with the south line of Clifft Road a distance of 200 feet to the point of beginning, Containing 2.73 acres.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 2310 Clifft Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

PHILLIP AVENT

SARAH AVENT

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 319222

DATED March 12, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee