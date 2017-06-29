NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 5, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 22, 2005, in Book No. 630, at Page 273, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Joanne Braddock and Clyde B Braddock, Jr, conveying certain property therein described to Gobert Title & Escrow as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for FMF Capital LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, will, on July 17, 2017 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Real estate situated in the Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit: Beginning at an iron stake in the west margin of Roger Avenue at the Northeast corner of Lot 5 of Parham’s Subdivision III, Section B, runs thence West 200 feet to a sake, Northwest corner of Lot 5; thence North 100 feet with the east boundary line of Lot 13 to a stake, the Southwest corner of Lot 7; thence East 200 feet to a stake in the west margin of said Roger Avenue; thence South 100 feet with same to the point of beginning. Being Lot 6 of Parham’s Subdivision III, Section B, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 1 & 2, Page 219.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 225 Roger Avenue, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JOANNE BRADDOCK

CLYDE B BRADDOCK, JR

W&A No. 322660 LVNV FUNDING, LLC

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 322660

DATED June 15, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee

