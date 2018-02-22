NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 13, 2011, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 26, 2011, in Book No. 697, at Page 219, and modified on October 27, 2014, In Book No. 723, At Page 253 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Angela Browder and Robert Browder, conveying certain property therein described to Dennis P. Schwartz as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Southwest Mortgage Corp, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on March 13, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Hardeman, City of Pocahontas, and described as follows: Commence at a railroad spike found in the center of Coal Chute Road at the NEC of Todd Vaughn 10.00 acre tract, DB B-17, Page 748, and the SEC of Jerry McCord property, DB M-6, Page 213, and on the West boundary line of Karla E. Mattern 17.28 acre tract, DB G-17, Page 268; thence, run South 20 degrees 11 minutes 11 seconds West, along the center of said Coal Chute Road, 99.11 feet; thence, South 25 degrees 01 minutes 28 seconds West, along the Center of said road, 61.20 feet; thence, South 31 degrees 27 minutes 30 seconds West, along the center of said road, 5.91 feet to a cotton picker spindle found in the center of said road at the SWC or said Karla E. Mattern 17.26 acre tract and the point of beginning; thence, leaving said road, run East, along Karla E. Mattern property, 880.65 feet, passing a half inch diameter iron rod found at 28.30 feet on line, to a half inch diameter iron rod found at the SEC of said Mattern property; thence, South 31 degrees 55 minutes 29 seconds West, 354.57 feet to a half inch diameter iron rod set; thence, West, 943.48 feet to a P/K nail set in the center of said Coal Chute Road, said point referenced by a half inch diameter iron rod set at 36.02 feet back on line; thence, continue along the center of said road the following calls: North 46 degrees 02 minutes 07 seconds, East, 43.06 feet; North 45 degrees 05 minutes 21 seconds East, 98.01 feet; North 37 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East, 198.41 feet; North 31 degrees 27 minutes 30 seconds East, 53.27 feet to the point of beginning.

W&A No. 314854 1

ALSO KNOWN AS: 390 Coal Shute Road, Pocahontas, TN 38061

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

ANGELA BROWDER

ROBERT BROWDER

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 314854

DATED January 30, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee