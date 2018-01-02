NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 27, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 17, 2012, in Book No. 703, at Page 186, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Josephine Montgomery, conveying certain property therein described to Mississippi Valley Title Insurance Company as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Residential Acceptance Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on February 27, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Property situated in the 2nd Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee to wit: Being a boundary survey and division of the property conveyed to Jesse Norment by deed of record In Deed Book X-14, Page 162 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County and described as follows: Lot 1: Beginning at a point in the center of Mitchell Avenue on the southeast corner of Mattie Miller(Deed Book U-3, Page 623) and on the northeast corner of the property conveyed to Jesse Norment (Deed Book X-14, Page 162) of which the herein described LOT 1 is a part; thence with the center of said road, South 00 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds West 128.04 feet; thence with LOT 2 the following 2 calls: 1) South 87 degrees 04 minutes 09 seconds West passing a 1/2 inch witness iron rod set at 24.59 feet and on for a total distance of 79.93 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod set; 2) South 72 degrees 59 minutes 59 seconds West 103.69 feet to a point in a gully, said point witnessed by a 1/2 inch iron rod set bearing easterly 31.45 feet on the last described line; thence running in said gully the following 5 calls: 1) North 19 degrees 09 minutes 16 seconds West 36.06 feet; 2) North 82 degrees 07 minutes 53 seconds West 39.99 feet; 3) North 33 degrees 30 minutes 58 seconds West 42.35 feet; 4) North 34 degrees 21 minutes 45 seconds West 51.18 feet; 5) North 06 degrees 49 minutes 59 seconds West 21.67 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod set; thence with Miller, North 85 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds East passing a 1/2 inch witness iron rod set at 31.82 feet and on for a total distance of 287.58 feet to the point of beginning containing 0.75 acres more or less.

W&A No. 327429 1

ALSO KNOWN AS: 221 Mitchell Avenue, Whiteville, TN 38075

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JOSEPHINE MONTGOMERY

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 327429

DATED January 22, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee