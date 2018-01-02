NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 20, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 27, 2012, in Book No. 700, at Page 227, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Gary W. Bain and Jo Ann Bain, conveying certain property therein described to Robert M. Wilson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as Nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PNC Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PNC Bank, National Association, will, on February 27, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being at a stake in the western right of way line of New Castle Road, a federal aid project road, approximately one quarter mile south of the New Castle community, and said stake being the southeast corner of one acre tract Leon Holmes and wife, Annie Lee Holmes, conveyed to Raymond Whittemore and wife, Margaret E. Whittemore, by deed of record in Deed Book E4, Page 597, in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, runs thence South 01 degree 37 minutes 14 seconds West with the western right of way of New Castle Road 222.03 feet to an iron pin, thence North 88 degrees 38 minutes 12 seconds West leaving the road with a severance line passing an iron pin at 164 feet, in all 190.17 feet to a point in the center of a large hollow ditch; thence North 03 degrees 11 minutes 21 seconds West with the ditch 222.77 feet to a point; thence South 88 degrees 37 minutes 38 seconds East to and with a fence and the south line of Whittemore 208.85 feet to the point of beginning 1.01 acres, more or less.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 8590 Whiteville Newcastle, Whiteville, TN 38075

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

W&A No. 327370

GARY W. BAIN

JO ANN BAIN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 327370

DATED January 18, 2018

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee