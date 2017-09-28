NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 12, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 23, 2005, in Book No. 630, at Page 292, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Christie Joy and Donyell Chism and Donyell Chism, conveying certain property therein described to C. Jerome Teel, Jr. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for GMFS, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSAMP Trust 2005-HE5.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for GSAMP Trust 2005-HE5, will, on

October 16, 2017 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake on the north margin of Oak Hill Church Road, the S.W. comer of Lot #5, this point being S.W. along Oak Hill Church Road 671 feet from Highway 125; runs thence S. 66 degrees W100 feet with said Oak Hill Church Road; thence N 30 degrees 30 W198 feet with Lot #7; thence N 66 degrees E 117 feet with James Howell; thence S 30 degrees E 192 feet with Lot #5 to point of beginning, containing 20240 sq. feet.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 140 Oak Hill Road, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

CHRISTIE JOY

ESTATE OF CHRISTIE JOY

HEIR(S) OF CHRISTIE JOY, IF ANY

DONYELL CHISM

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

W&A No. 112858

DATED September 8, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee