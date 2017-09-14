NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 24, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 25, 2007, in Book No. 657, at Page 293, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Kevin L King and Jamie L King, conveying certain property therein described to Larry A. Weissman as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Suntrust Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, will, on October 4, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the North margin of Theo Joy public road, 250 feet East of the southwest comer of Curtis Doyle’s land, it being the southeast comer of Joe Burton Baker’s lot runs thence West with Joy Road 60 feet to a stake; thence North 150 feet to a stake in the South boundary line of J.W. Doyle; thence East with said Doyle’s line 60 feet to a stake; thence South 150 feet to the beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 100 Baker Hill Lane, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

KEVIN L KING

JAMIE L KING

RONNIE BURKEENS AND WIFE, DEIDRA BURKEENS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323550

DATED August 31, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee