NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 21, 2004, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 21, 2004, in Book No. 610, at Page 610, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Larry C Lahti, conveying certain property therein described to Kathy Winstead as Trustee for Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, will, on September 14, 2017 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the northeast comer of Joe Kay’s lot (now S.D. Robinson) and runs thence North 70 feet with Emerson’s west boundary line to a stake in the margin of Harkins (now Jefferson Street) to a stake; thence west 90 feet with Harkins Street (now Jefferson St.) to a stake; thence 70 feet south with the east boundary of J.B. Tennyson’s lot to the Joe Kay lot; thence East 90 feet with the north boundary of the Joe Kay lot to the beginning. (Legal description to be revised pursuant to Attorney’s Affidavit).

ALSO KNOWN AS: 723 West Jefferson, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

LARRY C LAHTI

JENNIFER SUZANNE LAHTI

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 134034

DATED August 21, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee