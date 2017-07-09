NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated January 24, 2013, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 31, 2013, in Book No. 707, at Page 694, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Judy C Yopp and Jimmy D Yopp, conveying certain property therein described to Mid-South Title Corporation as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homeowners Mortgage of America, Inc DBA Foundation Financial Group, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, will, on October 17, 2017 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

The following described real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to-wit: Beginning on a 1/2 inch iron rod found in the south right-of-way of State Highway 57 (based on a width of 50 feet from centerline) at the northernmost northeast corner of this tract, the same being the northwest corner of the Grace Apostolic Pentecostal Church property (1-17/627), and runs; thence with the common boundary of the church property as follows: South 24 degrees 06 minutes 53 seconds East, 459.04 feet, to a 1/2 inch iron rod found; South 84 degrees 12 minutes 00 second East, 92.32 feet, to a magnetic nail set in the centerline of Gentry Chapel Road at the easternmost northeast corner of this tract, the same being the southeast corner of the church property; thence South 12 degrees 05 minutes 33 seconds West, 110.89 feet, with the centerline of Gentry Chapel Road, to a magnetic nail set in the centerline of Gentry Chapel Road at the southeast corner of this tract, the same being the northeast corner of the Timmy Howell and wife, Peggy Howell property (W-15/814); thence South 83 degrees 47 minutes 10 seconds West, 140.31 feet, with the north boundary of Howell, to a 1/2 inch iron rod found at the southwest corner of this tract, the same being a point in the north boundary of Howell and the southeast corner of the Cynthia L. Meredith property (Z-15/673); thence North 28 degrees 52 minutes 58 seconds West, 558.86 feet, with the east boundary of Meredith to a 1/2 inch iron rod found in the south right-of-way of State Highway 57 at the northwest comer of this tract, the same being the northeast corner of Meredith; thence north 67 degrees 47 minutes 12 seconds East, 165.55 feet, with the south right-of-way of State Highway 57, to the point of beginning, containing 2.00 acres, more or less. Per Certificate of Survey by Paul C. Henson, R.L.S. #1922, Selmer, TN, dated March 19, 2004.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 16540 Highway 57, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

JUDY C YOPP

JIMMY D YOPP

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323646

DATED August 15, 2017

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee