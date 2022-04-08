NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 9, 2021, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded November 12, 2021, in Book No. 793, at Page 688, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Kendra C Odeneal, conveying certain property therein described to M. Anderson Cobb, Jr. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Independent Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on September 20, 2022 on or about 11:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the south line of Keller Street said point being Westerly along the south line of Keller Street a distance of 157 feet from the east line of Butler Subdivision; thence South 27 degrees 16 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 172.25 feet to a point in the center of TVA power line right of way; thence South 58 degrees 39 minutes 39 seconds West with the center of the TVA power line a distance on 98.5 feet; thence North 31 degrees 20 minutes 21 seconds West a distance of 189.01 feet to a point in the south line of Keller Street; thence with the south line of Keller Street around a curve to the right with a radius of 379 feet a distance of 111.99 feet to the point of beginning.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 831 Keller Street, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property:

KENDRA C ODENEAL

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 353056

DATED July 22, 2022

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,Successor Trustee