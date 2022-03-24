NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated December 26, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded January 12, 2004, in Book No. 601, at Page 600 and re-recorded on March 26, 2004, in Book No. 605, at Page 1, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Ronnie Wilkes, conveying certain property therein described to Transcontinental Title Company as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR1.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-KR1, will, on April 28, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO-WIT:

DESCRIBED LAND IN TOONS, HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEGINNING AT AN I.P. ON WEST MARGIN OF COUNTY ROAD, THIS POINT BEING THE S.E. CORNER OF LOT #2 OF ALVIN PIRTLES SUBDIVISION; RUNS THENCE THE FOLLOWING TWO CALLS WITH SAID COUNTY ROAD; (1) S 11 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST 56.3 FEET

S 0 DEGREES 02 MINUTES EAST 68 FEET, THENCE S. 82 DEGREES

11 MINUTES WEST 248.4 FEET WITH LOT #4; THENCE NORTH 17 DEGREES 49 MINUTES WEST 209.2 FEET TO S.W. CORNER OF LOT #2, THENCE S, 82 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 324.3 FEET WITH LOT #2 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 75 Teague Road, Toone, TN 38381

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

RONNIE WILKES

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351555

DATED March 16, 2022

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C.,

Successor Trustee