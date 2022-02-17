NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 8, 2000, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded August 17, 2000, in Book No. 545, at Page 596, and modified on October 30, 2009, in Book No. 682, at Page 614 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Sheila Martin, conveying certain property therein described to First National Financial Title Services as Trustee for Diversified Capital Corporation of Tennessee; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-RP2.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as Trustee for C-BASS Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-RP2, will, on March 3, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Situated in HARDEMAN County, State of Tennessee, and being further described as:

BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER AND PART OF THE GRANT RIXIE TRACT, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE OLD GRANT RIXIE TRACT AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BURTON LAMBERTH TRACT; THENCE 660 FEET WEST TO A WHITE OAK TREE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE BURTON LAMBERTH TRACT; THENCE SOUTH 414 FEET TO A CORNER STAKE; THENCE 495 FEET EAST TO PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE WITH POCAHONTAS-RIPLEY ROAD NORTH 480 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 6 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 1330 Pochahontas Road, Pochahontas, TN 38061

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

SHEILA MARTIN

ESTATE OF SHEILA MARTIN

HEIRS OF SHEILA MARTIN

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 328647

DATED January 25, 2022

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee