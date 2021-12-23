NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated November 30, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded December 1, 2006, in Book No. 650, at Page 278, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Tracy Bowers and Tracy P Bowers, conveying certain property therein described to Angela Boone as Trustee for CitiFinancial Services, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, will, on January 10, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON AS FOUND, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE LARRY MYNOTT PROPERTY (N-10/104) AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE RESIDUE OF LOT NO.1 OF THE RESIDUE OF THE DORRIS GENE AND MARY ELIZABETH HOWELL PROPERTY, RUNS THENCE WITH AN EAST BOUNDARY LINE OP LOT NO. 1 NORTH 34 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST 115 FEET TO A SET IRON FENCE POST. BEING AN INTERIOR CORNER OF LOT NO. 1, THENCE WITH A SOUTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT NO.1 NORTH 47 DEGREES 08 MINUITES 43 SECONDS EAST 160.25 TO A SET IRON FENCE POST, THENCE WITH SAME NORTH 34 DEGREES 50 MINUITES EAST 115.5 FEET TO A SET IRON FENCE POST IN THE WEST MARGIN OF TENNESSEE STATE HIGHWAY NO.125, BEING AN EXTERIOR CORNER OF LOT NO.1, THENCE WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY NO.125 SOUTH 35 DEGREES 02 MINUTES EAST 172.3 FEET TO A SET COTTON PICKER SPINDLE, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO.3 OF SAID RESIDUE, THENCE WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY LINE OF LOT NO.3 SOUTH 43 DEGREES 24 MINUITES 49 SECONDS WEST 308.72 FEET TO A SET IRON FENCE POST IN THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID MYNOTT PROPERTY, BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO.3 THENCE WITH SAID EAST BOUNDARY LINE NORTH 03 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST 67.3 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. PER CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY BY L. WAYNE YATES. R.L.S. NO.486.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 17035 Hwy 125 South, Bolivar, TN 38008

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

TRACY BOWERS

TRACY P BOWERS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 336570

DATED November 30, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee