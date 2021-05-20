NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 3, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded March 10, 2005, in Book No. 622, at Page 104, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Mary Sue Ricketts, conveying certain property therein described to Angela Boone as Trustee for CitiFinancial, Inc.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Athene Annuity and Life Company.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Athene Annuity and Life Company, will, on June 2, 2021 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Hardeman County Courthouse, Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: (1) ACRE, BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN SET IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 125 AND BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF JOE NEEL COX’S 59 ACRE TRACT OF LAND AS RECORDED IN THE HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE REGISTER’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK B4 PAGE 433, AND BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE 40 ACRE TRACT OF LAND DEEDED TO EARNEST WILLAIM BANNING AND WIFE, ANNIE ESTELLE BANNING AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 24, PAGE 38 OF THE REGISTERS OFFICE IN HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, OF WHICH THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT IS A PART; THENCE S 67 degrees 21 MINUTES 06 SECONDS W 426.31 FEET WITH COX’S NORTH LINE TO AN IRON PIN FOUND ON THE NORTH SIDE OF A 14 INCH DIAMETER BLACK JACK TREE; THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID COX’S NORTH LINE S 61 degrees 13 MINUTES 47 SECONDS W 232.06 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND ON THE NORTH SIDE OF AN 8 INCH DIAMETER CEDAR; THENCE LEAVING COX’S LINE MAKING A NEW LINE N 44 degrees 52 MINUTES 37 SECONDS W 157.53 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE N 85 degrees 34 MINUTES 16 SECONDS E 155.97 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF A 14 INCH DIAMETER LOBLOLLY PINE TREE; THENCE N 83 degrees 14 MINUTES 57 SECONDS E 152.06 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET ON THE SOUTH MARGIN (10 FEET FROM THE CENTERLINE) OF A PRIVATE DRIVEWAY; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN N63 degrees 00 MINUTES 54 SECONDS E 152.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE SAID MARGIN N 59 degrees 42 MINUTES 54 SECONDS E 273.41 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 125; THENCE WITH THE SAID WEST MARGIN S 22 degrees 03 MINUTES 30 SECONDS E 78.53 FEET WITH THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.01 ACRES.

ALSO KNOWN AS: 8273 Highway 125 South, Middleton, TN 38052

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property:

MARY SUE RICKETTS

JOSEPH RICKETTS

RONALD RICKETTS

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record.

W&A No. 198307

DATED May 5, 2021

WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee