NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE

Sale at public auction will be on January 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., local time, at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street,

Bolivar, TN 38008, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Gabriel Williams Vickers for the benefi t of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems,

Inc., as nominee for Evolve Bank, as Benefi ciary, dated May 25, 2018, of record in Instrument Number 178597, Book 755, Page 36, in the Registers

of Deeds Offi ce for Hardeman County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly

authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Offi ce for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been

declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Other Interested Parties: N/A

The hereinafter described real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior

liens and encumbrances of record:

PROPETY BEING SITUATED IN THE HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WIT:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE, INTERSECTION OF WRIGHT STREET, 40 FEET WIDE, AND FISHER STREET, 45

FEET WIDE, AND RUNS WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF FISHER STREET WEST 133 FEET TO A STAKE IN

A DITCH; THENCE WITH THE DITCH NORTH 150 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 7;

THENCE WITH THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF LOT NO. 7 EAST 133 FEET TO A STAKE ON WEST MARGIN

OF WIRGHT STREET; THENCE SOUTH 150 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 19,950 SQUARE FEET.

BEING LOTS 7 AND 8 IN BLOCK E OF JACKSON-KELLER SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD

IN BOOK V-3, PAGE 150, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT BOLIVAR.

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

604 FISHER STREET

BOLIVAR, TN 338008

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GABRIEL WILLIAM VICKERS BY WARRANTY DEED ON

11/18/16 FROM TERRY DAVID WILLIAMSON AND FILED FOR RECORD ON 12/02/16 IN BOOK 86 PAGE 421,

IN REGISTER’S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 604 Fisher Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, but such address is not part of the legal description

of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 070I-G-014.00-000

Current owner(s) of the property: Gabriel Williams Vickers

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements

or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including

right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects,

adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by

this foreclosure sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE,

MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE

OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement

on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certifi ed

check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring suffi cient funds

to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insuffi cient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to

the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confi rmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by

the Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee

401 Commerce Street, suite 150

Nashville, TN 37219

PH: (615) 265-0835

FX: (615) 265-0836

File No.: 19-023735