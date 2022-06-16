NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Note dated JANUARY 24, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Note recorded FEBRUARY 12, 2007, in Book 653, at Page 187-199, as Document #81073 in the Register’s office for HARDEMAN County, Tennessee, executed by RONNY CLIFT and DOROTHY CLIFT, conveying the certain property described therein to PRLAP, INC., Trustee, for the benefit of BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., and to MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record MAY 20, 2022, in the Register’s office for HARDEMAN County, Tennessee in Book 799, at Page 874-876, as Document #230172. WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Note and Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Marinosci Law Group, P.C., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on July 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the front door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, described as follows: THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN (OLD), IN THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF PULSE ROAD, AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE GOLA SHELTON PROPERTY (DB C-4, PAGE 566). THIS BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF TGPL (DB B-15 PG 731): THENCE, WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR THE FOLLOWING 3 CALLS: SOUTH 03 DEGREES 56` 00” EAST. 230.00` TO A 42” OAK TREE; SOUTH 01 DEGREES 11`00” EAST. 210.00` TO AN IRON PIN (OLD): SOUTH 01 DEGREES 25` 09” EAST. TO AN IRON PIN (NEW): THENCE, LEAVING SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH A NEW LINE AND SEVERING THE SUBJECT PROPERTIES FOR THE FOLLOWING 2 CALLS: NORTH 90 DEGREES 00` 00” WEST -112.41` TO AN IRON PIN (NEW); SOUTH 53 DEGREES 23` 18” WEST -1, 115.07` TO AN IRON PIN (NEW) IN THE PARCEL LINE BETWEEN THE TWO SUBJECT TRACTS; SOUTH 57 DEGREES 34` 17” WEST -1, 148.01` TO AN IRON PIN (OLD) IN THE EAST LINE OF THE BURTON WAYNE & CAROLYN S. MCKEE PROPERTY (DB N-11 PG 368, DB M-9 PG 234); THENCE, WITH SAID MCKEE EAST LINE FOR THE FOLLOWING 2 CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 17` 38” WEST -545.74` TO A 36” OAK TREE AT A FENCE LINE INTERSECTION; NORTH 00 DEGREES 03` 00” WEST -686.43` PASSING THROUGH MCKEE`S NORTHEAST CORNER AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BARBARA ODOM PROPERTY (DB B-10 PG 132) TO AN IRON PIN (NEW); THENCE, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE, AND AGAIN SEVERING THE SUBJECT PROPERTIES WITH A NEW LINE NORTH 45 DEGREES 06` 33” EAST -779.78` TO AN IRON PIN (NEW) IN THE SOUTH LINE OF THE JEROME YOPP PROPERTY (DB W-14 PG 274); THENCE, WITH SAID SOUTH LINE NORTH 88 DEGREES 24` 46” EAST-751.50`TO A 30” SWEET GUM TREE AT A FENCE LINE INTERSECTION AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF YOPP AND THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE AFOREMENTIONED GOLA SHELTON PROPERTY; THENCE, WITH HELTON`S SOUTH LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 45` 19” EAST - 654.12` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 48.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.. More Commonly Known As: 1670 PULSE ROAD, MIDDLETON, TN 38052. Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: DOROTHY CLIFT, RONNY CLIFT, FARM CREDIT SERVICES OF MID-AMERICA, FLCA, OCCUPANTS/TENANTS OF 1670 PULSE ROAD, MIDDLETON, TN 38052. To the best of the Successor Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale. This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be utilized for that purpose. 22-01661.

Marinosci Law Group, P.C., Successor Trustee, 50 Peabody Place, Suite 255 Memphis, TN 38103, Office: 401-234-9200, Fax: 901-440-0561