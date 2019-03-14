NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations secured to be paid by that certain Deed of Trust executed May 22, 2013 by JOHNNY G. PORCH to J. Gilbert Parrish, Jr., Trustee, as same appears of record in Deed of Trust Book 726 Page 321 in the Register’s Office for Madison County, Tennessee and which Deed of Trust conveyed certain property as therein described to the Trustee therein named to secure WAYNE COUNTY BANK;

WHEREAS, said j. Gilbert Parrish, Jr., Trustee, is unable to act as Trustee under the Deed of Trust, and I have been appointed Substitute Trustee by the owner and holder of the Note;

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Owner and Holder, and that the undersigned, Leslie W. Creasy, as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in him, will on March 28, 2019 commencing at 11:30 AM at the east door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereafter described to the highest bidder FOR CASH, and free from the statutory rights of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

FIRST TRACT: BEGINNING at a stake at the center of Wolfe Creek where the center of present road to said Gilbert Franklin’s residence crosses said creek, the same being a corner with Daniel and runs with said Creek and with center of same as follows: north 65 degrees east a distance of 495 feet to a stake; runs thence south 70 degrees and 30 minutes east a distance of 570 feet to a stake in old fence line; runs thence with said old fence line south a distance of 2,898 feet to a stake, this being approximately the location of the Madison and Hardeman County line; runs thence with said Madison and Hardeman County line west a distance of 2,242 feet to a stake in old fence line; runs thence with old fence line north a distance of 440 feet to a stake; runs thence east a distance of 1,087 feet to a stake; runs thence north a distance of 2,401.5 feet to a stake; runs thence north 72 degrees east a distance of 139 feet to a stake, this being the point of beginning, containing 88 acres as surveyed by Thomas L. Dean on May 5, 1969. This being the north part of the Angie Pennington tract. There is approximately 88 acres of land as a whole that runs over into the 8th Civil District of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

SECOND TRACT: BEGINNING at a stake in the Madison and Hardeman County line, also being the northeast corner of tract no. 1; runs thence with old fence line south a distance of 1,722 feet to a stake; runs thence west a distance of 1,944 feet to a stake; runs thence north a distance of 115 feet to a stake; runs thence with a distance of 298 feet to a stake, runs thence north a distance of 1,607 feet to a stake in the Madison and Hardeman County line; runs thence east with said County line a distance of 2,242 feet to the point of beginning, containing 88 acres as surveyed by Thomas L. Dean on May 3, 1969. Being the south part of the Angie Pennington tract. There is approximately 88 acres of land as a whole that runs over into the 2nd Civil District of Madison County, Tennessee.

THIRD TRACT: BEGINNING at a point in the center of Vinson Road, said point being 656.5 feet west of J. F. Vinson’s southeast corner 50 acre tract; runs thence west with said Vinson’s south boundary line a distance of 1,466 feet to a stake; runs thence north a distance of 27 feet to a stake; runs thence east a distance of 1,000 feet to a stake; runs thence south a distance of 7 feet to a stake; runs thence east a distance of 466 feet to a point in the center of the Vinson Road, runs thence with the center of said road south a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning.

This being the property conveyed to Clarence A. Porch, III, Bert A. Porch and Johnny G. Porch by deed of Jessie Byrd and wife, Francis Byrd and Bobby Stokely and wife, Mary Helen Stokely, dated July 25, 2001 and recorded in Deed Book K17, page 209 in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOTE: Sale shall only be the 1/3 interest owned by Johnny G. Porch.

ALSO KNOWN AS:

Hardeman County Tax Map 009, Parcel 001.02

The Sale of the above described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

Other interested parties in the property are: NONE

Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will only sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee and not further or otherwise. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY

INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DATED March 1, 2019

Leslie W. Creasy, Successor Trustee, Creasy & Jones, Attorneys at Law, P.C. 60 Brazelton Street, Unit 5, Savannah, TN 38372 (731) 925-9118