NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated September 16, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note, recorded on October 26, 2006, in Book 648, at Page 683, as Instrument #78263, in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by MARY R ROBINSON, an unmarried woman, conveying the certain property described therein to DENNIE R. MARSHALL, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation DBA ditech.com and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record, recorded on September 21, 2017, in Book 748, at Page 165, as Instrument #174137, in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on November 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the front door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, described as follows:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN THE 1ST CIVIL DISTRICT OF HARDEMAN COUNTY TENNESSEE, TOWN OF BOLIVAR AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS TO WIT:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF TISDALE STREET, THIS POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 59 OF JACKSON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION CONVEYED BY HARRY M. BISHOP, ET AL. TO ALBERT F. PARDUE ET UX., BY DEED DATED AUGUST 1, 1950, DEED BOOK U-3, PAGE 161, AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 60 OF SAID SUBDIVISION, RUNS THENCE WEST WITH THE N. B. L. OF SAID LOT NO. 59, PASSING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAME AT 129.5 FEET, IN ALL 150 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE NORTH 90 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE EAST 150 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID TISDALE STREET; THENCE SOUTH WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF SAID TISDALE STREET 90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 13,500 SQUARE FEET, MORE OR LESS.

More Commonly Known As: 405 TISDALE ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008-1811

Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none.

The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: (1) MARY R ROBINSON, (2) The Unknown Spouse of Mary R Robinson, (3) Occupants/Tenants of 405 TISDALE ST, BOLIVAR, TN 38008-1811.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.

This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information gathered in connection herewith will be utilized for that purpose.

DATED this 6th day of November, 2017

Prepared by:

Robert S. Coleman, Jr.

Marinosci Law Group, P.C.

1405 North Pierce, Suite 306,

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207 Robert S. Coleman, Jr.

Successor Trustee