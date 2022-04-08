NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 8, 2009, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 679 at page 879-881 in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by Courtney McKinnie, conveying the certain property described therein to Craig R. Allen, Trustee, for the benefit of Walter Mortgage Company, LLC and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, for Mid-State Trust XI.

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on August 11, 2022 at 11 AM at the Hardeman County Courthouse at 100 N. Main Street in Bolivar, Tennessee, offer for sale to the highest bidder for certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Beginning at a cotton picker spindle in the center of Murphy Lane, being the SW corner of the Emma Allen property (K-10/318), runs thence with the center of said road S 16 degrees E, 304 ft to a cotton picker spindle in the center of said road, being the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, thence with a SBL of the residue of the John Miller Estate property N 78 degrees 20 minutes 04 seconds E, 356 ft to an iron in a WBL of the Virginia Deen property, being a SE corner of said residue, thence with said WBL South 280 ft to an iron, being a NE corner of said residue, thence with a NBL of said residue West 289 ft to a cotton picker spindle in said road, being a NW corner of said residue, thence with the center of said road N 16 degrees W, 216 ft to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 1.811 acres.

Being the same property conveyed to Courtney McKinnie by Special Warranty Deed of record in Deed Book 45 Page 875 in the Registers office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

More Commonly Known As: 1185 Murphy Lane, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

Tax Map or Parcel ID: Map #63 Parcel #002.12

Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none.

The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: ( 1) Courtney McKinnie, (2) Unknown Spouse of Courtney McKinnie, and (3) Occupants of 1185 Murphy Lane, Whiteville, Tennessee 38075

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Successor Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

DA TED this I 8th day of July, 2022.

Robert S. Coleman, Jr.

Successor Trustee

SettlePou

1501 North University, Suite 970

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207