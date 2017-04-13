NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 25, 2007, and the Deed of Trust of even date, securing said Deed of Trust Note, recorded on June 11, 2007, in Book 657, at Page 765, as Instrument #83961, in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee, executed by WILLIE F PARKS, JR., a single man, conveying the certain property described therein to RECONTRUST COMPANY, N.A., Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., Solely As Nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. dba America`s Wholesale Lender and to Robert S. Coleman, Jr., having been appointed as Successor Trustee by instrument of record, recorded on December 15, 2016, in Book 741, at Page 272, as Instrument # 168858, in the Register’s office for Hardeman County, Tennessee.

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of the Deed of Trust Note has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable and demanded that the hereinafter described real property be advertised and sold in satisfaction of indebtedness and costs of foreclosure in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Deed of Trust Note and Deed of Trust.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that an agent of Robert S. Coleman, Jr., as Successor Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and conferred upon said Successor Trustee, by the Deed of Trust, will on May 3, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the front door of the Hardeman County Courthouse in Bolivar, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, and free from all legal, equitable and statutory rights of redemption, exemptions of homestead, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which have been waived in the Deed of Trust, certain real property located in Hardeman County, Tennessee, described as follows:

Lot No. 2 of Hines Subdivision, Section E, as shown in Plat Cabinet A, page 126, in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a steel pin in the south right-of-way of Lucy Black Road, 25 feet from the centerline, and 387.32 feet from the intersection of Lucy Black Road and Vildo Road, the northeast corner of Lot #1, and runs south 89 degrees 59 minutes 13 seconds East with the south right-of-way 100 feet to a steel pin in said right of way; thence South 0 degrees 0 minutes 41 seconds West 220 feet to a steel pin thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 19 seconds West 100 feet to a steel pin; thence North 0 degrees 0 minutes 41 seconds East 220 feet to the beginning, containing 22,000 square feet. All bearings are true bearing, as shown on a survey by Clarence Goodrum.

More Commonly Known As: 90 LUCY BLACK RD, BOLIVAR, TN 38008-1046

Said sale shall be held subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and subject to, but not limited to, the following parties who may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: none.

The following individuals or entities have an interest in the above-described property: (1) WILLIE F PARKS, JR., (2) The Unknown Spouse of Willie F Parks, Jr., (3) Midland Funding NCC-2 Corp-(NC2) Assignee of Citifinicial Corporation, (4) Occupants/Tenants of 90 LUCY BLACK RD, BOLIVAR, TN 38008-1046.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information, and belief, there are no other Federal or State tax lien claimants or other claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to the terms and provision of T.C.A. § 35-5-104 or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433 or 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The Successor Trustee may postpone the above referenced sale from time to time as needed without further publication. The Successor Trustee will announce the postponement on the date and at the time and location of the originally scheduled sale.

This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information gathered in connection herewith will be utilized for that purpose.

DATED this 30th day of March, 2017

Prepared by:

Robert S. Coleman, Jr.

Marinosci Law Group, P.C.

1405 North Pierce, Suite 306

Little Rock, Arkansas 72207