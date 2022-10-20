NOTICE of Substitute Trustee's Sale - Walker

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 10, 2016, executed by WILLIAM F WALKER, JR. AKA WILLIAM WALKER and BRENDA LEE WALKER conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B. PITT JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded May 18, 2016, in Deed Book 735, Page 735; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the West Door of the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit: LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF HARDEMAN IN THE STATE OF TN. BEING LOT NO. 412, OF THE GRAND VALLEY LAKES SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 26, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICEOF HARDEMAN COUNTYTENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY, AND SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS OF SAID SUBDIVISION RECORDED IN THE SAME BOOK AND PAGE AS SHOWN ABOVE, AND SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK K-16, PAGE 216, AND AMENDED AND RESTATED IN DEED BOOK 23, PAGE 759, REGISTERS OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT TO U.S.A OF RECORD IN BOOK L-3, PAGE 601; AND RESERVATION OF 1/4 OF ALL OIL AND MINERAL RIGHTS AS RETAINED BY INSTRUMENT OF RECORD IN BOOK O-3, PAGE 418; AND A PROPERTY LINE AGREEMENT WITH LUCIUS E. BURCH, JR. AND JOHN S. PORTER AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN BOOK N-4, PAGE 306, ALL INSTRUMENTS RECORDED IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 129D-A-014.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 30 GRAND VIEW CV., SAULSBURY, TN 38067. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): WILLIAM F WALKER, JR. AKA WILLIAM WALKER, BRENDA LEE WALKER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute

Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#198994