Notice of Substitute Trustee's Sale - ROBBINS

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 11, 2015, executed by WESLEY ROBBINS and KELLY D ROBBINS conveying certain real property therein described to H. MCCALL WILSON, JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee recorded March 12, 2015, in Deed Book 725, Page 709; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM At the Hardeman County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Bolivar, TN 38008, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Hardeman County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT THE S.W. INTERSECTION OF PEAVINE ROAD AND NEWLAND ROAD, ON WEST LINE OF C.L. HOLLOWAY; RUN THENCE S.6 DEGREES 30` W, FIRST WITH WEST MARGIN OF SAID PEAVINE ROAD; THENCE WITH WEST LINE OF GEORGIA MURPHIS IN ALL 656 FEET, TO MORTH MARGIN OF SOUTHERN RAILROAD; THENCE N. 71 DEGREES W. 630 FEET WITH NORTH LINE OF SAID RAILROAD; THENCE NORTH 458 FEET WITH EAST LINE OF CURRY LAND, TO POINT IN NEWLAND ROAD; THENCE S. 89 DEGREES E. 670 FEET WITH SAID NEWLAND ROAD, TO POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 8.15 ACRES.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BEING THE SAME USED IN PRIOR DEEDS.

INCLUDED IN THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BUT EXCLUDED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THE FOLLOWING REAL PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BONNIE I. VAUGHAN BY JAMES H. MATHIS AND WIFE, SADIE L. MATHIS, BY WARRANTY DEED AUGUST 26, 1985, AS FOUND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK G-10, PAGE 50, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AT BOLIVAR, TO-WIT:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF NEWLAND ROAD, BEING A N.W. CORNER OF THE CURRY ESTATE; RUNS THENCE WITH THE SOUTH MARGIN OF SAID ROAD S. 89 DEGREES 05` E. 288 FT. TO AN IRON BEING A N.W. CORNER OF THE RESIDUE OF THE J. H. MATHIS PROPERTY; THENCE WITH A W.B.L. OF SAID RESIDUE SOUTH 151 FT. TO AN IRON, BEING AN INTERIOR CORNER OF SAID RESIDUE; THENCE WITH A N.B.L. OF SAID RESIDUE N. 89 DEGREES 05` W. 288 FT. TO AN IRON IN THE E.B.L OF THE CURRY ESTATE, BEING A N.W. CORNER OF SAID RESIDUE; THENCE WITH AN OLD FENCE AND AN E.B.L. OF SAID CURRY ESTATE NORTH 151 FT. TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRES.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BEING IN ACCORDANCE WITH CERTIFICATE OF SURVEY OF L. WAYNE YATES, R.L.S. NO. 486, DATED MARCH 5, 1985.

Parcel ID: 173-007.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11700 PEA VINE RD, POCAHONTAS, TN 38061. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): WESLEY ROBBINS, KELLY D ROBBINS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

#200112