Notice of Substitute Trustee's Sale - MALONE

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE AND AFFIXED MANUFACTURED HOME

ANTHONY R. STEELE is the Trustee of a Deed of Trust executed on July 21, 2014, by MICHAEL EDWARD MALONE, II, an unmarried man. The Deed of Trust appears of record in the Register’s Office of Hardeman County, Tennessee, at Deed of Trust 721, Page 40 (“Deed of Trust”). The Trustee will sell the property described in the Deed of Trust for cash at a foreclosure sale requested by the current holder of the Deed of Trust and underlying indebtedness, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. Pursuant to T.C.A. §47-9-604 this sale shall also include the affixed manufactured home described as one (1) 2011 CMH Manufactured Home bearing Serial Number CLM092402TN.

Sale Date and Location: November 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the front door of the Courthouse in Bolivar, Hardeman County, Tennessee.

Property Description: Abbreviated description per TCA 35-5-104(a)(2) is the property referenced and described in the Deed of Trust and additionally at Deed Book 73, Page 161, and commonly known as 400 Young Road, Medon, Hardeman County, TN 38356.

Property Address: 400 Young Road, Medon, Hardeman County, TN 38356.

Tax Map Identification No.: 023-007.27 (However, the property description shall control in the event of any inconsistencies between the description and address or tax identification number).

Parties Interested: NONE KNOWN.

All sales of Property, both real and personal, are “AS IS” and “WHERE IS” without representation or warranty as to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or of any kind, except as to title and authority to convey.

The sale of the described property is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plan; any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines, prior liens, encumbrances, if any, and any other priority as may appear in the public records. Title to the manufactured home may be transferred by Bill of Sale or Certificate of Title, as the case may require.

The right is preserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT THE DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED AS A RESULT WILL BE USED FOR THAT EXPRESS PURPOSE ONLY. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

This the 20th day of October, 2022.